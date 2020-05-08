Fake News is the disease; healthy skepticism is the cure

Coronavirus is just a “hoax” that will “disappear” through a “miracle.” That is what President Trump implied to the American public just a few weeks ago during a press conference at the White House.
This is also the sentiment that climate change deniers have used against scientists and ecoactivists for decades.
In both cases, misinformation, or “fake news,” is cultivating skepticism around these threats to public safety. Though climate change is more of a slow burn than the Coronavirus pandemic, responding to both requires us to become healthy skeptics.
In this ongoing debate, the truth is hard to find, buried under thousands of clickbait articles and methodologically flawed studies. We must sift through the fake news surrounding both issues and recognize that just like the COVID-19 global pandemic, climate change is life or death for many and a delayed response can be devastating.
We must understand how we often accept the opinions provided by elite political leaders, even if they may be misinformed or highly politicized.
Finally, we should listen to the medical and scientific experts who have offered clear and reliable recommendations on how to address both threats.
False claims about both climate change and Coronavirus have quickly spread across the internet, from the idea that inhaling CO2 is actually good for the body to President Trump falsely citing studies suggesting that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine could be used to treat coronavirus patients.
News outlets reporting these stories continue to garner millions of readers and viewers daily, and those in power perpetuate the myths through their leadership and rhetoric. According to a 2019 report by the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, climate change and fake news pose the biggest threat to human health over the next 25 years.
Why is it so easy to internalize misinformation? The quantity of complex information we receive daily is too much for us to sort effectively. To overcome this cognitive overload, we look for cues from those we consider to hold more information than us to inform our opinions.
Elite cues from political leaders have a major influence on public opinion, with a survey from 2002-2010 showing them as having the greatest effect on climate attitudes. People in positions of power therefore have the critical responsibility to choose their words carefully, because what they say directly impacts people’s quality of life.
For example, a 2019 study by Long et al. revealed that conservatives’ dismissal of the threat of Hurricane Irma in 2017 resulted in fewer of their constituents evacuating from the destruction. We’ve seen the same pattern evident this year with the Coronavirus pandemic as President Trump accused media and Democrats of exaggerating the danger of the virus and thereby slowed down response time.
Yet, to move beyond basic acceptance of these cues, you should first know the facts about climate change, given the scientific consensus around the issue. The presence of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, made more prevalent by the actions of humanity, are causing global temperatures to rise.
Though this may not be reflected in more localized weather patterns, the global cumulative difference is amounting to drastic changes to our environment. This leads to effects like rising sea levels that will erase cultures and destroy human lives, as has already happened in Pacific islands like Kiribati and Tuvalu, and is projected to occur closer to home in San Francisco and New Orleans.
We can only prepare ourselves for the worst of coronavirus and climate change if we equip ourselves with the tools necessary to engage with information responsibly. We must obtain our information from varied sources, seek out cited evidence, and analyze information with a critical lens.
In fact, Sander van der Linden and Jon Roozenbeek recently revealed that informing people of misinformation tactics used to create fake news about politicized issues through a “fake news game” improved people’s ability to recognize and resist false information.
The next time you read your news, look for evidence of key techniques used by fake experts such as logical fallacies, cherry picking, and conspiracy theories.
Listen to the experts with credibility (scientists, medical professionals, etc.) and evaluate the level of consensus they have reached. Stay at home. Avoid single-use plastics. Wash your hands. Turn the lights off when you leave. Stay 6 feet apart from others. Cut back on meat consumption. These are all expert recommendations that can save lives, and yet we listen to some and not others.
This is a fatal error, because just as social distancing is saving your older loved ones from the virus and a perilous present, fighting against climate change can save your younger loved ones from a dire future.
Corinne Tsai
Angwin
