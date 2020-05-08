Fake News is the disease; healthy skepticism is the cure

News outlets reporting these stories continue to garner millions of readers and viewers daily, and those in power perpetuate the myths through their leadership and rhetoric. According to a 2019 report by the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, climate change and fake news pose the biggest threat to human health over the next 25 years.

Why is it so easy to internalize misinformation? The quantity of complex information we receive daily is too much for us to sort effectively. To overcome this cognitive overload, we look for cues from those we consider to hold more information than us to inform our opinions.

Elite cues from political leaders have a major influence on public opinion, with a survey from 2002-2010 showing them as having the greatest effect on climate attitudes. People in positions of power therefore have the critical responsibility to choose their words carefully, because what they say directly impacts people’s quality of life.

For example, a 2019 study by Long et al. revealed that conservatives’ dismissal of the threat of Hurricane Irma in 2017 resulted in fewer of their constituents evacuating from the destruction. We’ve seen the same pattern evident this year with the Coronavirus pandemic as President Trump accused media and Democrats of exaggerating the danger of the virus and thereby slowed down response time.