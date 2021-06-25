Fallacious arguments about Pacaso

4. Lastly, your implication that this has anything to do with segregation is insulting and sounds like the company line from Pacaso. We are opposed to the intended use of the property, not to those who might have purchased it. What if that family who bid on that home were POC? Do you think that Pacaso would have let the home go to them so that we could possibly see some real progress in adding diversity to this valley? I doubt it.

Your assertion that restricting timeshares keeps Napa inaccessible to new, diverse residents is laughable, and also a Pacaso company line. At the original estimated sale in the $500k range, it's very likely that a family of color, or a family with two fathers, or two mothers, could have purchased that home.

The homes that Pacaso has sucked up in St. Helena are small homes with values that are now obscene because of second home and vacation buyers and, as LLCs, will never house a family full time again. None of the children of those time shareowners will attend school in St. Helena.

Pacaso may not carry all the blame but they are a contributing cause and they can’t even acknowledge it. Maybe you should have gotten a few more facts before you jumped in to be Pacaso’s cheerleader.