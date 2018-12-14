I’ve been corrected so often recently I feel a bit like what I imagine Job felt when he was confronted by his comforters. And, as Job felt the need to correct his comforters, I too feel the need to make corrections. In this, I can also identify with comedian Ron White who noted he had the right to remain silent but did not have the ability.
Thank you, Mr. Forstadt, for your critique (Nov. 22, 2018) and the recognition that my comments were made in good faith.
To correct one comment, justices can, and do make decisions not consistent with the political party responsible for their appointment. This is as it should be. I do not aver as fact, the myth that judges appointed by conservatives could not produce a decision that would satisfy liberals. I was actually highlighting the myth because there are others who actually do believe it.
To comment on two other points:
First, you call the assertion that compromise is a founding principle a false premise. You conclude that conversation is not possible based on false premises.
Second, you call the position that common interests will take precedence over individual interests a disturbing gaffe. You assert that individual interests hold primacy.
The view that individual interests hold primacy is only one of two views that have been in tension since before the constitution was adopted. It was a compromise between the two views that produced the constitution we have. Without compromise, we would not have the constitution. Neither view is absolute and neither view is appropriate in all circumstances. There will always be tension between the two and compromise is how tension is resolved.
The Declaration of Independence, which is cited to support the view that individual interests are superior, is itself the product of compromise. The colonies were not unanimous in their support of the decision to declare independence. It was necessary for competing interests to compromise. Therefore, without compromise, we would not have the country we know.
Conversation was needed to reach essential compromises. People who had fundamentally different views were forced to speak to each other in spite of their differences. This is the first, and just one of many examples of common interests being superior to individual interests. If individual interests were absolute there would have been no compromise. But individual interests yielded to a superior common interest and a compromise was reached.
It is when we attempt to reconcile our differences that conversation becomes necessary. Conversation can take place even when there is not agreement on the premises that support conflicting views. If this were not so, then again, we would not have the country or constitution we have.
The recognition that common interests have priority in some circumstances is not a gaffe. Both views have contributed to the country and the constitution as we know them. Compromise then, if it is not a founding principle is at least a fundamental, foundational necessity. Perhaps even a necessary and sufficient condition which would make compromise the founding principle upon which all other principles rest.
It is only when one believes in the infallibility of a view that conversation and compromise become impossible. If we are unwilling to compromise, it is probably because we believe our view to be only possible correct view; a belief that is almost certainly false. It is fortunate the founders did not hold the view that differing premises made conversation impossible. If they held this view, then conversation would not have taken place and the compromises needed to establish the country and constitution would not have been made.
Even when we embrace the founding principles of the Declaration, there is room for discussion when we do not agree on all matters. History reveals instances when the collective interest is superior to that of the individual. We live with such exceptions daily and most of us accept them as the norm. There will always be tension between the individual and the collective. Compromise is the way these tensions are worked out therefore, compromise is essential.
I believe discussion can take place even when the perception exists that a premise or two is not completely true. If discussion is limited only to the “truth” we accept, then we really have deceived ourselves into thinking we alone have the only correct answers to life’s difficult questions. In the hope you are open to conversation I’ve asked editor Sean Scully to provide you with my email address.
Richard Cannon
Napa