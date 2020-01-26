One of the world's leading string quartets, the all-female Norwegian Vertavo Quartet, had been booked for months to play on Jan. 23 in the illustrious series Chamber Music In Napa Valley. The quartet frequently tours in the U.S. and has done four previous concerts in Napa where they supplement the main concert with sessions in the local schools.
This year, they applied, as usual, for a work visa allowing their performances. But on Jan. 21, the State Department announced it was denying the visa because there were abundant numbers of U.S. quartets available and, hence, there is no reason to engage one from Norway.
This deserves the attention of the press and the public. It is a little event in an out of the way venue but is enormous in its policy importance.
Richard Lemon
Inverness, California
Editor's note: The manager of the quartet confirmed to Slipped Disc, an arts-oriented news website, that the U.S. had denied the musicians visa requests, but could not confirm the reason. A State Department spokesman told the Register that visa applications are considered confidential and, therefore, officials could not comment on the reason for any decision to grant or deny a visa.