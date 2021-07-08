Farewell from longtime St. Helena postal employee

When Peter Mennen hired me in January of 1982 at the age of 24, retirement was the furthest thing from my mind.
Soon after there was a retirement party for veteran mail carrier Ernie Moeberg, who when hired was the only mail carrier for the entire town of St. Helena, and delivered its mail from a bicycle. I remember thinking- OMG! -- who works at the same place for 30 years?
Well, now 39 and a half years later I would have to answer: it’s me. It must be the nature of the job because when I recently attended a PO retirement seminar, I had the least years of service of anyone else in the room. Some had over 50.
But what comes with decades of service in the same office is the privilege of not only growing up with, and connecting with fellow employees, as some kind of extended family, but the absolutely wonderful experience of growing up with, and connecting with the entire community of St. Helena.
I can’t think of any other job that offers this same opportunity. To have a brief conversation with literally every citizen of St. Helena on a daily basis throughout the year, has been extremely rewarding. I couldn’t even begin to list all the name’s and experiences, but I consider everyone to be my friend, and this will be what I miss the most in my retirement. I hope to attempt to maintain this friendship through phone, email, Facebook and the Rianda House (mail?).
As l walk out the back door of the PO for the last time, I realize just what a mega void this brings. But “with every end comes a new beginning,” and hopefully my new beginning will be the American Dream of “life, liberty (liberation?), and the pursuit of happiness” - right?
I don’t have any immediate spectacular plans other than staying healthy and active, and to just take one day at a time and see what life brings me. Every day is a gift, like an amazing surprise package delivered every morning to my front door. My life will never be the same but I can’t wait to see what comes next and what new friends I’ll make. I wish all of you the absolute best and I look forward to when our paths next cross.
John Gerhardt
Calistoga