Farm Bureau versus CalFire

The Farm Bureau has always been in opposition to what Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture stands for. They want unregulated vineyard development, and we do not — we exist to protect the integrity of our Agricultural Preserve and Agricultural Watershed lands.
Now our differences are about fire protection in Napa County. In no way are we promoting the termination of the contractual relationship that Napa County has with CalFire. This would be very short-sighted, and detrimental to our ability to deal with wildfires in our county. Rather, we are suggesting that CalFire utilize all available resources to protect our property and our economy.
A bit of history is in order. A few days before the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 20, which had a discussion of the rapid response aircraft proposal on the agenda, I called a member of the Farm Bureau and asked him if his organization would write a letter of support of the Fireboss project to the board. They complied and submitted a letter before the meeting. It should be clear that the letter did not, on its own, necessarily affect the outcome of that meeting.
What did happen is that their letter fueled an apparent concern within CalFire that we were threatening their jobs. All that we (Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture) wanted was to give these aircraft a trial in our county. CalFire, please know that the Farm Bureau is your threat, not us. We are here to work collaboratively with you to find solutions to address our county’s vulnerability to massive wildfires.
When our offer to provide Fireboss planes to protect life in Napa County was rejected, we shifted our efforts to acquiring other equipment to be dedicated to Napa County’s defense — Blackhawk helicopters. Because CalFire shifted our focus from fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft to helicopters, we have high expectations for success.
We want two Blackhawk helicopters dedicated to Napa County, to fight the inevitable fires that will again burn in our backyards. Based upon our recent wildfire history, we feel that this is necessary to protect our land, to help ensure that massive fires do not again rage through our county.
Thank you in advance for your sincere consideration of this new approach of having two Blackhawk helicopters available to us here in Napa County when the next fire breaks out.
Randy Dunn and Mike Hackett
on behalf of Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture
Editor’s Note: The Register asked the Farm Bureau about several of the issues raised by the author and CEO Ryan Klobas sent the following response: “The Napa County Farm Bureau Board of Directors has never taken a position whatsoever on the use of private firefighting aircraft, such as the FireBoss or Black Hawks. We believe all options should be evaluated. It is unfortunate that there are those who continually misrepresent this fact. Moreover, in its April 5 letter to the Board of Supervisors, the Napa County Farm Bureau Board of Directors simply posed the idea that the county should begin to look at the question of whether or not the county should have its own firefighters and fire chief without stating any preferred outcome. Again, it would be highly specious and unreasonable to construe that position as advocating for the elimination of CalFire when only the question was posed to the Board of Supervisors with no specifics attached. The Napa County Farm Bureau encourages the Board of Supervisors to look at all options without prejudice to determine the best outcomes to improve Napa County’s wildfire protection.”