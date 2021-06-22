Farm Bureau versus CalFire

Editor’s Note: The Register asked the Farm Bureau about several of the issues raised by the author and CEO Ryan Klobas sent the following response: “The Napa County Farm Bureau Board of Directors has never taken a position whatsoever on the use of private firefighting aircraft, such as the FireBoss or Black Hawks. We believe all options should be evaluated. It is unfortunate that there are those who continually misrepresent this fact. Moreover, in its April 5 letter to the Board of Supervisors, the Napa County Farm Bureau Board of Directors simply posed the idea that the county should begin to look at the question of whether or not the county should have its own firefighters and fire chief without stating any preferred outcome. Again, it would be highly specious and unreasonable to construe that position as advocating for the elimination of CalFire when only the question was posed to the Board of Supervisors with no specifics attached. The Napa County Farm Bureau encourages the Board of Supervisors to look at all options without prejudice to determine the best outcomes to improve Napa County’s wildfire protection.”