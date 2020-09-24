Farmers deserve our support

In “Support our farmers in tough times” (Sept. 13), Cara Mae Wooledge says, “Although it was the right decision in terms of health and safety, cancelling the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 12, is more than just an inconvenience. It is a devastating financial loss for our farmers.”
I agree that cancelling the Napa Farmers Market is unfortunately cutting off the profit of farmers for their hard work in such unhealthy air quality. My father is a delivery truck driver who works outside all day, and he has explained to me how challenging it was to work while breathing smoky air with ashes falling from the sky during the time that this article was published.
Wooledge states, “Our small family farms can make up to 3% of their yearly income at one peak summer season market, like Saturday should have been if our beloved state weren’t on fire.” I trust her knowledge about the farmers’ gain from these markets because she is the market manager of the Napa Farmers Market Board of Directors.
Most farmers typically work outdoors from sunrise to sunset, but the Napa air quality levels reached 152 in the red scale according to airnow.gov this month. The agricultural economy has also declined to a point where the USDA (U.S. Trade Representative and the Commerce Department) had to step in and provide funding to stabilize the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The local farmers have been struggling financially and risking their health to provide for their customers. During this challenging time, farmers need support from their local communities for their extra hard work. People should stop by their local farmers markets while wearing masks and practicing social distancing to purchase some fresh and healthy produce to enjoy and help the farmers at the same time.
Isha Enriquez
Vallejo
