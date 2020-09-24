Farmers deserve our support

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In “Support our farmers in tough times” (Sept. 13), Cara Mae Wooledge says, “Although it was the right decision in terms of health and safety, cancelling the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 12, is more than just an inconvenience. It is a devastating financial loss for our farmers.”

I agree that cancelling the Napa Farmers Market is unfortunately cutting off the profit of farmers for their hard work in such unhealthy air quality. My father is a delivery truck driver who works outside all day, and he has explained to me how challenging it was to work while breathing smoky air with ashes falling from the sky during the time that this article was published.

Wooledge states, “Our small family farms can make up to 3% of their yearly income at one peak summer season market, like Saturday should have been if our beloved state weren’t on fire.” I trust her knowledge about the farmers’ gain from these markets because she is the market manager of the Napa Farmers Market Board of Directors.