Fast track the fire-rebuild processing

To Napa County Administrators: The recent fires have opened old wounds and new sufferings. We had all hoped it was behind us after the 2017 destructive fires. With new firestorms all around us, we are receiving calls for rebuilding residence and agricultural buildings destroyed in this calamity.

In the previous fires, the county recognized the pain so many Napans experienced and passed an ordinance reducing the rebuilding fees and expediting building permits. I implore you to pass a new emergency ordinance for these new times.

I believe the last sunset for the emergency ordinance was two years but extended to five. I respectfully request you make the new term also five years. My experience has been that there are countless inquiries initially, but it takes at least a year, sometimes two, of negotiations with insurance companies to discover how much rebuilding money is available and up to five years for people to put together their lives.

Thank you for your consideration for all of those who have given everything to be in our paradise.

Chris Craiker

Napa