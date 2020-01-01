“Faster Bay Area” is a new nine-county regional tax increase proposal. This is being promoted by The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC).
Napa is represented in the nine-county region by Supervisors Ramos and Pedroza. The new proposal is part of the MTC’s actions intended to force people out of their private automobiles and onto inconvenient, unprofitable or non-existent public transit.
Like the Save the Bay parcel tax and the Regional Measure 3 toll increases on bay bridges it can be passed without Napa, Solano, Sonoma or Contra Costa county support based on population of the total nine-county ABAG/MTC region.
This initiative would increase the area sales tax by 1%. This new regional tax would collect $100 billion over 40 years from the nine-county ABAG area for transportation projects.
A measure now promoted for “education and local government funding” has qualified for the November 2020 ballot. This measure would revise Prop…
Before the measure can appear on ballots across the region, the state legislators in both the Senate and Assembly would have to agree in a two-thirds vote to allow residents to cast their votes. Sen. Jim Beall, (D-San Jose) has agreed to author the legislation that state leaders will vote on soon.
You have free articles remaining.
Promoters indicate tax dollars from the measure would fund a slew of transit and transportation projects to better coordinate connections between the region’s various independent transit systems and increase how often buses and trains run.
The San Francisco Bay Rapid Transit System, which includes BART is the fifth-busiest transit system in the United States. BART construction started in 1964 with services starting in the 1970s. BART has never been profitable and funding subsidies continue to grow. Regional Measure 3 passed in 2018 was promoted by ABAG and the MTC as a Bay Area Traffic Relief Plan and provides an estimated $4.5 billion for a grab bag of projects with BART being the major recipient.
Apparently, gullible regional voters will be asked to increase their taxes for another “Faster Bay Area” tax. Now would be a good time to ask your county supervisors and state Sen. Bill Dodd if they are supporting this new regional tax measure.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.