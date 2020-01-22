I attended the Sacramento Prep Music Academy’s Beatles White Album, Live in Concert recently at the nearly sold-out Lincoln Theatre. The concert was excellent, but my mind suddenly wandered as I wondered what John Lennon would have had to say about the self-proclaimed “workingman’s hero” currently occupying the White House.
It likely would have been harsh and dripping in ridicule. The two celebrities were near the same age when they both adopted New York City as home. There, their paths diverged tragically, as the politically conscious musician-activist was senselessly shot and killed, while the draft-dodging businessman/TV actor went on to become an unlikely president.
The fates are fickle, but history will have the final word about who is the more influential figure.
Bob Brackett
Napa