Fear of virus has reached irrational levels

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In his column “Assessing my odds of COVID survival” (April 26), Kevin Courtney betrayed exactly the most troublesome reality of the COVID-19 pandemic: the irrational fear of this disease. Regarding his belief that COVID-19 might have a death rate of as high as 1%, Courtney wrote that although that rate seems acceptable, “…if you told me I had a 1% chance of not coming home from work, I’d call in sick.”

You wouldn’t be my choice for an employee, Kevin, since every day of the year when you leave the house, you have a 2% chance of not coming home from work just from heart disease alone.

You also have a greater chance of never coming home from cancer, stroke, Alzheimer’s, or just some accident, than you do of never passing through your front door again due to COVID-19. If I were paying you, I wouldn’t be getting much for my money, now would I?

And lest you think I have rose-colored glasses on, think again. These ratios are not based upon current death rates for COVID-19 in California, but on the CDC's worst-case estimates, which would call for the death rate from COIVD-19 in California being 628% higher than it is as of right now.