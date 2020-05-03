Fear of virus has reached irrational levels

In his column “Assessing my odds of COVID survival” (April 26), Kevin Courtney betrayed exactly the most troublesome reality of the COVID-19 pandemic: the irrational fear of this disease. Regarding his belief that COVID-19 might have a death rate of as high as 1%, Courtney wrote that although that rate seems acceptable, “…if you told me I had a 1% chance of not coming home from work, I’d call in sick.”
You wouldn’t be my choice for an employee, Kevin, since every day of the year when you leave the house, you have a 2% chance of not coming home from work just from heart disease alone.
You also have a greater chance of never coming home from cancer, stroke, Alzheimer’s, or just some accident, than you do of never passing through your front door again due to COVID-19. If I were paying you, I wouldn’t be getting much for my money, now would I?
And lest you think I have rose-colored glasses on, think again. These ratios are not based upon current death rates for COVID-19 in California, but on the CDC's worst-case estimates, which would call for the death rate from COIVD-19 in California being 628% higher than it is as of right now.
This is the reality: The fear of COVID-19 has reached the point of being irrational. If we were to indefinitely continue to quarantine the entire state as we have been doing, we would never come anywhere near the CDC’s worst-case projection.
And when would this fear of COVID-19 ever end? When we finally reach the point that the risk of dying from COVID-19 reaches the risk of dying from colo-rectal cancer? Because that’s what the CDC worst-case scenario for COVID-19 is.
More to the point, according to those same CDC worst-case estimates, your risk of dying in California from COVID-19 is less than one-third of 1 percent. Do you feel brave enough to come to work now?
So, Kevin, if you call me to say “I won’t be into work today, because I’m afraid I will die of colo-rectal cancer if I do,” I would say to you, “You’re fired.”
There’s a reason this nation has never elected a scientist as president. Sooner or later, reality must balance our fear, and the risk of living at all must guide our behavior. If all of us insist on stopping indefinitely at every green light, we are going absolutely nowhere.
D. Michael Enfield
Napa
