Festival Napa Valley was incredible

Thank you so much to the staff and artists of Festival Napa Valley for the incredible performances they have presented over the last two weeks. Although many arts organizations, both local and international, have found ways of making their offerings available to us online throughout the pandemic, there is really nothing like live performances.
This first time I heard a violin played live last week, it literally brought tears to my eyes as did the first time I saw dance on Friday evening.
Thank you so much and I’m already looking forward to next year.
Sharon Lampton
Napa