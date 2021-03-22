 Skip to main content
Filibuster is unconstitutional

The vice president has the constitutional right to break a tie in the U. S. Senate. The filibuster requires a 60-40 vote to pass legislation. This mathematically eliminates the possibility of a tie and usurps the vice president's constitutional authority since the filibuster is not part of the Constitution.

The VP has the standing to take a minority party to court and overthrow the filibuster. If the Senate wants one they need to pass a constitutional amendment to deprive the VP of its one and only constitutional power.

A talking filibuster would still be in order. Wear adult diapers.

John Bracco

Napa

