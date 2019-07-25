Back-to-school sales have begun. Please help teachers help kids by buying classroom supplies for our Fill a Bus Supply Drive on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Napa Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will find our big yellow school bus behind the education booth – back row.
The top 10 most needed items are composition books, spiral notebooks, 2-pocket file folders, dry erase markers, filler paper, graph paper, glue sticks, scissors, construction paper, and index cards.
Teacher Resource Center collections bins are also placed at Browns Valley Market, Grocery Outlet (August and September), Nob Hill, Whole Foods, Bank of Marin (Redwood Road branch), Sunshine Market (St. Helena) and Yountville Community Center, for July and August.
The Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay (TRCNB) is a non-profit organization that provides free classroom supplies to public school teachers throughout Napa County. Teachers are invited to “shop” at our store twice a year for free.
Sandra Pena
Napa