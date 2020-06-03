Finally we agree

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

I finally agree with a Kent Kohea letter ("Let's go for it," May 28). At the end of his conspiracy/fantasy scenario about China somehow trying to wreck the US economy via the COVID-19 virus, he states, "Of course, this is all fiction. A figment of my overactive imagination. Right?" Yes, definitely a figment of your imagination.