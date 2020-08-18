Financial benefits vs. quality of life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When will we reach that point of too much of a good thing?

Members of the Napa Housing Coalition are very concerned about the plethora of hotels in Napa County in development or in the pipeline which, with rare exception, fail to provide the workforce housing needed to support the employees that will be generated from these developments. The financial benefit of new development to local jurisdictions is rubbing up against the quality of life for those who live and work here.

The Coalition vociferously opposed the First & Oxbow Hotel for a number of reasons. The primary points: their proposal to mitigate the hotel’s impacts on employee housing didn’t remotely address the real housing issues and, most importantly, it is time for the county, the city of Napa, and the other Valley municipalities to collaboratively and collectively establish policies and procedures to ensure that every new hotel room brings with it the corresponding housing for the associated employees.

There are 11 hotels already approved, under construction and/or ready to open, adding 1,443 rooms. There are at least six more hotels in the planning/entitlement process, creating another 675-775 rooms (see breakout box).