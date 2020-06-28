× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital's response to "Has Queen of the Valley become part of the problem?" by Dr. Andrew Janik (June 12) should stimulate us to think further about how to increase the resiliency of the healthcare delivery system in preparation for future emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building, equipment, support staff, and skilled professionals that are standing by to respond to the fluctuating needs of the population are all ultimately funded from resources we contribute.

It makes no more sense to tie a hospital's revenue to the volume of procedures, the patient census, or the payer mix than it would to tie the budget of Napa's fire department to the number of fires.

The financing of health care is dysfunctional and demands a radical redesign where hospitals will be paid by a publicly financed program under a global budget where resources are allocated according to the needs of the community.

Dr. Janik is right to call attention to the need for a national health plan with coverage for all.

Dr. Henry Abrons

Berkeley