Find a new location, operator for Clover Flat Landfil

Since these severe regulatory violations were caught by oversight agencies in January of 2019 upon what started out a “routine inspection,” fines and corrective actions have been numerous and very costly to the public to get CFL to comply with their permits. Cal Fire had been sending notices to CFL since 2013 for failing to abate fire hazards.

CFL owners are saying that they have reformed their bad patterns and practice of doing business. Can we trust this? What is at stake is the health and safety of the public and our threatened environment that is terribly in danger due to climate change caused by humans.

Other important factors should be considered about CFL’s location such as the location of CFL in steep mountains and canyons means their 100-year storm event metric for holding/storing leachate can fail as all storm events beyond and up to 100-year events are now more frequent due to climate change and large storm events will come more frequently causing the CFL management of leachate (driven to Santa Rosa for disposal) to become unmanageable; fires pose a clear and present danger in this fire-prone area and given that CFL produces large amounts of methane gas, this is a time bomb waiting to explode.