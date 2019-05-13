I am a senior at Vintage High School, and for my Senior Capstone I have been looking at numerous issues affecting Americans. And what has caught my eyes and I have noticed has not received much attention lately is the incarceration of minors.
Especially in other states where they are being incarcerated for life sentences at the age of 13, which is a violation of the Eighth Amendment (which bars "cruel and unusual punishment").
This should not be allowed to happen, as the Declaration of Independence states that those living in the U.S. are entitled to "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."
This practice is a complete restriction on our natural rights.
What sticks out to me the most is that most of the cases that have lead to the incarceration of said minors could have been solved with simple counseling, which is a lot cheaper than sending them to a prison to serve said sentence. Keeping them in said institutions is costly and not sustainable.
A simpler and less costly alternative should be looked at and found to end this situation before it carries on and continues to put a deficit on our nation.
Roberto Rico
Napa