Finish paving the bike lanes

 It would seem appropriate at this time to prompt the county Department of Public Works to finish the paving jobs they’ve started, and then seemingly walked away from, uncompleted. Specifically, pave the bike lanes.

As a county resident and avid biker, it’s annoying and dangerous to ride over uneven, gravel-laden, cracked asphalt on tires as narrow as 23mm. Add to that the amateur weekenders who ride without protective gear, sipping and weaving their way from winery to winery and it’s an accident waiting to happen.

The Napa Valley is considered nirvana to many bikers, and If the county intends to promote it as a must-see destination, it should put forth the extra effort to make it an enjoyable and safe one -- for all vehicles on the roads.

Kent Gaisford

Pope Valley

