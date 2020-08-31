Fire clean-up: Please keep your own safety in mind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was saddened to see the pictures of residents sifting through their fire debris. Not only from the loss they suffered, but also from the exposure to residential fire debris.

It has been shown time and time again that structural fires have serious hazardous contaminants in the debris. They are much different than solely wildfires. Personal protective care should be used when sifting and/or cleaning up the debris to protect your and your family’s health.

An N-95 mask is a must as well as long sleeves/pants and, if possible, steel-soled shoes or inserts. Plus, you may want to think about a disposable overall covering so that you don’t track the ash back to your car and family exposing them to the hazardous constituents. If you don’t have that, please put a towel on your car seat and take your clothes and that towel immediately to you washer. Don’t make your loss greater by exposing yourself or others to the structural fire debris.

I’m so sorry we have to endeavor through this again, but I hope all will be safe as we do.

Jill Pahl

Napa