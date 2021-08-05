Fire insurance legislation is critical to ag

Response to article “Senate Bill 11 passes, to secure wildfire insurance for valley wine producers,” by Sam Jones on Aug. 4.

Napa County Farm Bureau and the California Farm Bureau Federation were proud to lead the effort, working with Sen. Rubio and Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, to pass critical legislation to benefit all farmers, ranchers and vintners. We are already working with the commissioner and FAIR Plan to implement the bill.

Like us, Commissioner Lara understands the urgent need to get policies in the hands of farmers and vintners. It is because of that commitment and Farm Bureau’s leadership that FAIR Plan coverage will likely be available less than five months after the initial bill was introduced.

Unfortunately, thanks to years of forest neglect and mismanagement, fire season is a nearly year-round phenomenon. That sad fact doesn’t lessen the importance of SB 11 or the critical role it will play in enhancing insurance availability and allowing small and large operations to recover after a devastating loss.