Firefighters deserve generous compensation

This is a letter to Governor Newsom. We need to reward our firefighters with money, the medium used to show appreciation for stellar achievement in our culture.

Question #1. How much money in damages and loss is saved by the efforts of our fire fighters each fire season?

Answer #1. At least hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more. These men and women are not only vulnerable to immediate bodily harm, including death, many of them will suffer from lung disease and premature incapacity and/or death as a consequence of their efforts to keep the rest of us safe.

Question #2. When will we compensate them with more than praise?

Answer #2. They each should be paid a big bonus after each fire season. Prisoner firefighters should receive the same amount of money. It would cost $3 million to pay 3,000 fire fighters $1,000. bonuses. It would cost $30 million to pay 3,000 firefighters a $10,000 bonus. It would cost $300 million to pay 3,000 fire fighters a $100,000 bonus. That $300 million isn't a lot of money, as money expenditures go in the world of government spending. Giving each of them $100,000 would cost $300 million, which doesn't even come close to the cost of the damage that would happen if the fire fighters weren't around.