First Presbyterian is looking for new ways to serve the community

First Presbyterian Church of Napa is open and encourages the community to worship with us and use our campus for meetings and social events.

We've expanded our mission, our staffing, and services to include the community in our downtown campus and all it has to offer. We are encouraging the community to consider our church campus for their children with the Presbyterian Day School, for weddings and vow renewals in the historic sanctuary and smaller chapel, musical events in our media friendly and updated sanctuary, youth meetups and energetic gym use, such as basketball, and just about anything that is community relationship oriented.

We'd like to share our faith in the power of love with Napa Valley's various populations. We will seek a new way to care for the hungry now that the Table has become an independent organization.

We want you to know that we are open and want to serve in new and impactful ways. Please contact Fransine Villasenor at FPC, Napa for more information on how we can serve you and/or your organization's needs, visit fpcnapa.org.

Eve Howard

Elder on Session

First Presbyterian Church