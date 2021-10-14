Focus instead on buses

This letter is in response to Mr. Gardner’s letter. I specifically wanted to comment about the writer’s misperceptions and inaccurate assumptions about the Vine Transit system included in the letter. Mr. Gardner states that the Vine Transit system is a “big polluter” and suggests that the resources used to fund the system should be diverted to providing “all electric Uber of Lyft like cars.” Mr. Gardner has one thing correct - 40’ diesel vehicles do get roughly 6 miles per gallon of fuel, but Vine buses carry significantly more passengers than the writer proclaims. Prior to the pandemic, the Vine provided over 1 million passenger trips per year. Since the pandemic, ridership has declined significantly – people aren’t commuting as much, schools just returned to in-person learning, and services for seniors are just now beginning to open up again. Still, 59% of Vine riders are back – nationally, that figure is only 45%.

The Vine system is also transitioning to an all-electric fleet. Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) currently has seven electric buses on order and intends to procure 16 additional electric buses over the next year (40’ electric buses get 13.3 miles per diesel gallon equivalent and have zero mobile emissions). The funding that NVTA receives to provide transit services cannot be parceled out for individuals rides – there are policies and regulations in place to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent in accordance with what was promised to the public. However, NVTA has deployed similar “on-demand” services on its shuttle services in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga, and more recently in the city of Napa. In the city of Napa, the system is “stop to stop on-demand”. Riders can request a ride using the “Ride the Vine” app or by calling Vine dispatch (707-251-1097). As riders return to the system, wait times have grown increasingly longer. In order to maintain nominal wait times, NVTA planners took a closer look at where riders were boarding and alighting and overlaid four new fixed routes to relieve pressure on the on-demand services. It has worked well but the system is under a lot of pressure because NVTA is in desperate need of drivers. (Interested applicants can go to transdevna.jobs/napa to find out more about job openings.) I invite your readers to contact me should they have any additional questions. I also invite your readers to take a ride on the Vine to dispel some of the confusing information that was published in Mr. Gardner’s letter.