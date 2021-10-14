Focus instead on buses

In response to Bayard Fox's Letter to the Editor about cars lining up at drive thrus in Napa and the pollution they create ("Just say no to more drive-throughs," Oct. 1). Most of the new cars have now got start/stop features built in so that the engine is not running full time, certainly all the hybrids and electric cars are like that but it is a common feature to get better gas mileage and reduce pollution.
Moving forward, as internal combustion engine vehicles are eliminated in the future, less and less pollution will be generated while people get food from the drive thru. I do not use the drive thru but I get it that others do like them, this is small potatoes, leave it alone.
If Napa Climate NOW! wants to go after a big polluter they should look hard at the Napa Valley Transit bus system. Before COVID hit public transportation like a freight train, the average bus had two passengers on board, and one of them was the driver. Since COVID there is normally only one passenger on board and that is the driver.
Nobody is using the bus system, nobody wants to use the bus system, nobody sees it as a good solution to getting around our town. These buses are made for 50 passengers and they average about 6 mpg using diesel fuel. Granted they are clean diesel engines but they still produce great quantities of GHG, one bus creating more GHG pollution than all the cars in line at the drive thru combined.
A much better Napa Valley Transit solution would be a fleet of all electric Uber or Lyft-like cars. Call the car to where you are and have it take you to where you want to be.
I grew up with buses, I used them as a kid, I know what it is like to wait for half an hour or more for your bus. Nobody likes it. And you still had to walk the final mile to your destination.
Napa Valley Transit is trying to create a metropolitan area bus system in a rural county and it is not working. People do not want to stand around waiting for the next bus. I predict that they could save the taxpayer more than 50% of the current budget and serve more people and provide a truly wonderful service to the people.
New graphics on the bus will not make the system better nor make the people want to use the system. All-electric buses will not make the system better. Taking people where they need to be in an all electric vehicle will make people want to use the system and will be successful.
How about it Napa Climate NOW! How about helping change the old way of doing things to something that will actually work and reduce GHG immensely and provide a real service to those that need it.
Jay Gardner
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked the Napa Valley Transportation Authority about the issues raised by the author. Executive Director Kate Miller sent the following response.
This letter is in response to Mr. Gardner’s letter. I specifically wanted to comment about the writer’s misperceptions and inaccurate assumptions about the Vine Transit system included in the letter. Mr. Gardner states that the Vine Transit system is a “big polluter” and suggests that the resources used to fund the system should be diverted to providing “all electric Uber of Lyft like cars.” Mr. Gardner has one thing correct - 40’ diesel vehicles do get roughly 6 miles per gallon of fuel, but Vine buses carry significantly more passengers than the writer proclaims. Prior to the pandemic, the Vine provided over 1 million passenger trips per year. Since the pandemic, ridership has declined significantly – people aren’t commuting as much, schools just returned to in-person learning, and services for seniors are just now beginning to open up again. Still, 59% of Vine riders are back – nationally, that figure is only 45%.
The Vine system is also transitioning to an all-electric fleet. Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) currently has seven electric buses on order and intends to procure 16 additional electric buses over the next year (40’ electric buses get 13.3 miles per diesel gallon equivalent and have zero mobile emissions). The funding that NVTA receives to provide transit services cannot be parceled out for individuals rides – there are policies and regulations in place to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent in accordance with what was promised to the public. However, NVTA has deployed similar “on-demand” services on its shuttle services in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga, and more recently in the city of Napa. In the city of Napa, the system is “stop to stop on-demand”. Riders can request a ride using the “Ride the Vine” app or by calling Vine dispatch (707-251-1097). As riders return to the system, wait times have grown increasingly longer. In order to maintain nominal wait times, NVTA planners took a closer look at where riders were boarding and alighting and overlaid four new fixed routes to relieve pressure on the on-demand services. It has worked well but the system is under a lot of pressure because NVTA is in desperate need of drivers. (Interested applicants can go to transdevna.jobs/napa to find out more about job openings.) I invite your readers to contact me should they have any additional questions. I also invite your readers to take a ride on the Vine to dispel some of the confusing information that was published in Mr. Gardner’s letter.