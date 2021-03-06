Focus on vaccines, not investigations

To the Board of Supervisors: I read in the Napa Valley Register the article about a potential investigation into COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the early days of the vaccine rollout ("Napa County will take a deeper look at its COVID-19 vaccine program," March 5).

I believe this is a huge waste of time and resources when the board should instead be focusing on how to support our local businesses as we slowly emerge from this terrible pandemic. For those who say we can do both, I say those engaged in the rollout of the vaccines had to "make it up as they went" with no federal or state supporting IT systems and few processes in place.

As an example, from my observation, the vaccinators in St. Helena were lucky if they had enough clipboards in the early days, and they were true heroes working under difficult conditions. A process for extra doses at the end of the day was just one of 1,000 processes they likely needed to create. I imagine they were having to "figure it out as we go" just about every day in the early days of the vaccination process.