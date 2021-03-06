Focus on vaccines, not investigations

To the Board of Supervisors: I read in the Napa Valley Register the article about a potential investigation into COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the early days of the vaccine rollout ("Napa County will take a deeper look at its COVID-19 vaccine program," March 5).
I believe this is a huge waste of time and resources when the board should instead be focusing on how to support our local businesses as we slowly emerge from this terrible pandemic. For those who say we can do both, I say those engaged in the rollout of the vaccines had to "make it up as they went" with no federal or state supporting IT systems and few processes in place.
As an example, from my observation, the vaccinators in St. Helena were lucky if they had enough clipboards in the early days, and they were true heroes working under difficult conditions. A process for extra doses at the end of the day was just one of 1,000 processes they likely needed to create. I imagine they were having to "figure it out as we go" just about every day in the early days of the vaccination process.
The focus now should be to get as much vaccine deployed as possible and to help the valley recover. Period. We are about to enter a phase where we have more vaccines than people willing to take the vaccine, which could impact our ability to reach herd immunity.
Imagine the optics of the board conducting an investigation into too many people receiving the vaccine while commercials air constantly on TV asking people to please consider getting vaccinated and our vaccination rate plateaus.
Public Health leader Dr. Relucio and her team have taken a strong lead in fighting COVID-19 from day one. There's a good reason she was just named "woman of the year" by Sen. Bill Dodd. They were the first to adopt a "vaccine interest form" process in the Bay Area and among the first in all of California.
This was needed in the early days because the state is only just now rolling out its own scheduling system. Napa Public Health's website is still best-in-class with clear bilingual information and easy-to-understand infographics that break down all the data. They have even conducted Facebook Live sessions in two languages to help keep the public informed.
According to this week's data, those under 20 years of age represent the highest number of cases for the period of Feb. 19-24, while the valley's seniors are seeing a much lower infection rate. This is a testament to the work of Dr. Relucio and her team, aided by others in the community like Adventist Health in St. Helena.
Let's focus on how we are going to reach those younger people who may be less interested in taking the vaccine. And we desperately need to continue outreach to our Latinx community, which comprises the largest proportion of all new cases at 49%.
There are other many more important priorities for the board to undertake at this point in our valley's emergence from COVID-19. Napa has been a leader in the bay area in process and deployment, and those heroes who have undertaken this effort should be applauded, not investigated.
Rob Wiley
Yountville
