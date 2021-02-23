Follow the numbers

As a former middle school teacher and administrator, I am familiar with the unique charms of this group of students and with the very special staff who work with them. The recent article about the challenge of closing a middle school (“NVUSD looks at closure issues,” Feb. 17), provided all the data one needs to see the problem and why the district initially selected Harvest for closure.
I am glad the current effort includes a committee of stakeholders, as a solution ought to be embraced by all as the best for the good of all.
Here’s my analysis: It’s clear one middle school must be closed. To keep them all open would require taking many millions of dollars from somewhere else (staff? maintenance? books?). That could never be considered good stewardship.
One thing to remember is that middle schools have only three grades. If this change happens at the start of a school year, it will involve two thirds of the students at the school that closes, as the last third will graduate. If you accept that River School can’t be enlarged, then the school with the smallest student body is indeed Harvest.
Two thirds of the students, or around 400 kids, would make a change in 7th or 8th grade. Given Harvest’s lowest rating for amenities and highest for repairs, that makes the most sense, despite the demographics.
I suggest moving the Spanish immersion program from Harvest to Redwood. It would keep those students on the west side of Highway 29. (I recall some years ago when Harvest was first opened, students destined for Redwood were required to change plans and go to Harvest, so in some ways, this would be a return.) This would better balance Redwood’s demographics as well. The remaining Harvest students could have their first choice — Redwood, Silverado or River.
The district could sweeten the deal with some perks to the new Redwood Middle School. With access to a stage, perhaps there could be a Spanish drama program. Produce plays in Spanish to entertain the Spanish-speaking community on stage? Or purchase the technology to make Redwood a site for digital theater production? I’m sure staff and parents would have more creative ideas for how to use some of the saved funds to enrich the program for their students.
Lenore Hirsch
Napa
