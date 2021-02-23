Follow the numbers

As a former middle school teacher and administrator, I am familiar with the unique charms of this group of students and with the very special staff who work with them. The recent article about the challenge of closing a middle school (“NVUSD looks at closure issues,” Feb. 17), provided all the data one needs to see the problem and why the district initially selected Harvest for closure.

I am glad the current effort includes a committee of stakeholders, as a solution ought to be embraced by all as the best for the good of all.

Here’s my analysis: It’s clear one middle school must be closed. To keep them all open would require taking many millions of dollars from somewhere else (staff? maintenance? books?). That could never be considered good stewardship.

One thing to remember is that middle schools have only three grades. If this change happens at the start of a school year, it will involve two thirds of the students at the school that closes, as the last third will graduate. If you accept that River School can’t be enlarged, then the school with the smallest student body is indeed Harvest.