Follow the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

With so many Americans throughout the country wondering how we can bring America forward with peace and prosperity after a four-year interruption and a Pandemic, I recommend taking the insights and recommendations of the 1948 international document adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, chaired by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and adopted in Paris by the UN General Assembly, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

It surpasses any other documents our country has been following. It is profound and comprehensive in directing us in our way of seeking sanity and focus in dealing with our current American experience. I quote one opening statement from the preamble: “Whereas recognition of the inherent and dignity and, of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world…”

Let us read it, study it implement it, and teach it to our children in homes and schools.

I am 90 years old and have taught non-stop for 70 years in three countries: my home state, California, Philippines, and Mexico, the home of my great-grandparents.