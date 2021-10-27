Fond memories of Wine Valley Lodge

I think the use of motels for affordable housing, and permanent supportive housing, in particular, is brilliant. I wholeheartedly support Burbank Housing's proposal.
But I have to observe a moment of mourning for the Wine Valley Lodge. I've stayed there when something was going on in my house that prevented my sleeping at home (paint fumes, a very large rat). Visiting friends with not much money who were just looking for a place that was "cheap and cheerful" stayed there, happily. The place was well-kept. I'm not surprised that conversion will not require major renovations.
Thank you to the operators for the resource they've provided, and the even more important resource they are making way for.
Kayne Doumani
Napa