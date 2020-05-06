Food and water insecurity in the world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over 1 in every 4 children are stunted in developing countries due to lack of food and water security. Think of food and water insecurity like never being able to come home after a hard day's work and have a good meal or bath, or slowly dying of thirst and hunger with your family no matter how hard you work.

And then there are over 660,000 children who go to school or work hungry due to not having enough to eat.

To stop food and water insecurity, we need to focus our efforts on utilizing underwater rivers and giving impoverished people in Third World countries the land and training on how to grow sustainable crops.

The resources to fix food and water insecurity are at our fingertips. We just need to use them to learn how to spend our money to create long term solutions, partnering with charities and humanitarian organizations such as World Vision, Action Against Hunger, The Peace Corps, and more organizations dedicated to stopping world food and water insecurity.

To use resources wisely to stop food and water insecurity, we need to get to the root of the problem in any country. This can be a problem because in each country there are different reasons for food and water insecurity: war, political unrest, inflated food and water prices, unsuitable farming regions, and climate change.