Food and water insecurity

Food insecurity, or not knowing where your next meal will come from, is a pressing issue facing millions in the U.S. each day. “Hunger, poverty and food prices are inextricably linked,” says The Hunger Project. With 15% of Americans living in poverty, the number of people suffering from hunger is obvious. Since healthy food is expensive, it is extremely difficult for those living in poverty to find affordable food that isn’t fast food. This is a large cause of child obesity.

Unfortunately, the issue of food and water security in the United States is very much a reality.

Fortunately, there are things that people are already doing to fight this issue. For example, according to The New York Times, “Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax of about $140 million on urban water districts and the agriculture industry to pay for redevelopment in districts serving unsafe water. That money would come in addition to $168 million he has allocated toward water infrastructure improvements from a bond proposition passed last year.”

This bond is extremely important so that we improve our water quality for the families who grow our food. They need to be ensured clean water.