Food and water insecurity

You may hear a lot about world hunger and thirst, but do you know just how much this is affecting people in our country alone?
About 1 million people in California today have been exposed to unsafe water, meaning tap water that contains unsafe chemicals such as lead and radionuclides. The majority of those people live in rural, agricultural communities that grow our food.
Of the people affected, children are the most susceptible and can develop cancer or even be born disabled. About 40 million people in the United States go hungry each year because they cannot afford enough food to sustain a healthy household.
These are a serious issue, as millions of people are struggling with either unsafe water or hunger in the United States alone.
The inability to access clean water is a very common problem in every single state. In California, the majority of the victims reside in agricultural communities. The pesticides and chemicals used for the crops end up in tap water. Contaminated water is also a problem at schools, forcing them to cut off their drinking water in fear that the children would get health problems from it.
In fact, if a mother who has been exposed to such water gives birth, the child could end up with cancer, a physical deformity or impaired intelligence. Unsafe water is unfortunately not just some issue that developing countries deal with, because sadly, about one in 40 people in California struggle with this.
Food insecurity, or not knowing where your next meal will come from, is a pressing issue facing millions in the U.S. each day. “Hunger, poverty and food prices are inextricably linked,” says The Hunger Project. With 15% of Americans living in poverty, the number of people suffering from hunger is obvious. Since healthy food is expensive, it is extremely difficult for those living in poverty to find affordable food that isn’t fast food. This is a large cause of child obesity.
Unfortunately, the issue of food and water security in the United States is very much a reality.
Fortunately, there are things that people are already doing to fight this issue. For example, according to The New York Times, “Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax of about $140 million on urban water districts and the agriculture industry to pay for redevelopment in districts serving unsafe water. That money would come in addition to $168 million he has allocated toward water infrastructure improvements from a bond proposition passed last year.”
This bond is extremely important so that we improve our water quality for the families who grow our food. They need to be ensured clean water.
Even though you are not the governor, there are ways you can help. You can donate to organizations and charities that help people who don't know where their next meal will come from by donating to local food banks and drives to help people locally. You can support governmental policies that ensure clean, accessible drinking water. And you can spread awareness of the issues. Little by little, we can make a change.
Jayden Hall
9th grade
New Technology High School
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!