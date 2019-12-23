See her there among the olives, see her picking the fruit as if strumming rosary beads, the Arbequina olives coming from the branches, the willowy leaves of the olive plant, Naciye, my Kurdish neighbor, her smile always , for she was a warrior in her homeland ,Kurdistan, this wife, this mother, always smiling, picking olives on her rugged hillside ranch in California, she and her husband, a man of honor who is more than generous, Come they say, come to our house and we will give you olives, cheese, yogurt, bread and dates and lamb and honey. We will fill your pockets full of fresh made baklava, those handmade packets, small envelopes like long held secrets, filo dough in layers and layers like the of history of the Kurdish people, their splendid culture. See Naciye among the olives, her smile, she is
One hundred years ago, on June 28,1919, a "peace to end all peace" was signed as a treaty ending World War I in the great Hall of Mirrors in the Versailles Palace in France.
always smiling, a lifetime of wandering; inside her heart, what she holds you can’t imagine, the faraway memories, hand in hand, she will tell you of her homeland and her people, particularly the women, the Kurdish women who worship the sun at daybreak, who each day rise so early to stoke their fires, rise early, so calmly to bathe their children, a lifetime of lonely dedication, she who has no knowledge now about her relatives back in her homeland, for thousands of Kurdish women, resisters, are now being murdered by the Turkish forces, the women and children who live in desperate parts of Syria, now repossessed and fleeing Isis, the women and their babies, so many of them volunteers in the resistance saying you will not attack our cities and kill our brothers and our sisters, our families say; yes as of women of course you can join, Naciye says, always in her clothes of camouflage linen green shirt and cotton trousers, for she is still a warrior, a strong warriors protective daughter, a wife, a mother, she will protect you, protect her village, she will die freely to protect it, she will be a martyr…she has a graveyard on her property; come she will show you, there are tombstones with no bodies, but she still kneels there to their spirits, the ones who have died in the struggle for independence, the martyrs, so many martyrs, she even has a museum of books and books, iron pots and copper lamps, see her husband Syd playing the old sitar from his once village, her handsome husband under the humble moon with his goats and llamas, the many lamps from his village, oil lamps to light the way, and his songs of grief and gratitude; oh the images, think of those images, those throngs of refugees, Naciyae, she thinks of those relatives where are they now fleeing Isis, how many of them her relatives, and who knows how many daily are being slaughtered by Isis fighters, she has no news now she tells you, as she picks the olives, thumbs their tender oval bodies and gently phews them in her basket, her wicker basket tied with a hard leather strap tight around her waist, this basket, like a creel box full of fishes, new sardines and anchovies, no it is a large mailbox full of letters, this wicker basket if only they were letters from her family going back generations and generations and her husband’s, if only there was news that all of them were safe; ask her if you want, she will tell you, Naciye, will, she will say she doesn’t know how many are gone now she will tell you, there is no news, there is no news, None lately, the world has gone silent, the silence like melanoma at least the news can give you facts, facts, data, numbers numbers of how many slaughtered, numbers that stack up like firewood, mothers and their children, babies milked and swaddled, nursing mothers, running from the shelling mouths agape as their infants gurgle….oh brave brave Naciye with her smile that never parts from her chapped face chapped by the ancient elements, the lines in her face like quiet ledges, bridges, paths, her sun baked childhood, in the middle of the morning, the olives like rain drumming down on village roofs no more, the rain of bullets coming down, not gentle like a toddler’s marbles….oh see her strong hands that have tied umbilical cords as well as twinned lavender and fresh rosemary, and wild onions and garlic clusters, Naciye, how her name makes you smile NI SEE AH, how lovely the vowels, long and short, the benevolence of her name like purling water over stone mortars in a spring creek bed in April on her property where she puts her tired feet in the natural stone basins, where the Indians of California bathed their feet too before they were slaughtered; oh the little laps of water, the song of upturned waves like her smile, her beneficent smile, like a gentle hammock, where you can sway and rock and feel secure, her smile like a lullaby to soothe you, oh reader she is benevolence, she is affection, love, generous Nicyae…This woman with a quiet soul who listens, Nicyae see the tips of her fingers how they caress the olives, see them, the sanctity of them…oh flowering shrubs of olives….they pluck them, one by one…sometimes dousing cold water on their foreheads, see she is a solitary fisher in the deepest part of the lake, paddling to shore, Nicyae, hear the sound of the wind in the forgotten temples, see the smoke settling, it is Naciiye singing, yes singing, there is a reason for this ripening, Nicyae who met her husband when she was just a girl of twelve, Sid was sixteen then, how he courted her, gently, it took patience, hear his sotto voice tell you, yes, it was the provenance of the god she will tell you. he asked the high chief in the neighboring village if he could talk to her, he had seen her picking olives and dates and walnuts, he who was willing to bring her goat cheese and figs and a tired lamb from his family’s sheytl. Oh those days of young, he wooed her and eventually found his way to California, you can ask him, Nicyae’s husband Sid, about the journey, the long story, the heaviness of a thousand stations, how they got here, to freedom, do you have hours to hear it, about their freedom they carry like a prized weapon, no a solid touchstone to protect them, as they pick green olives in the bright November December daylight, weeks and weekends, and they invite you and say bring your friends, your Neighbors, bring everyone to harvest our olives and we will feed you a breathy banquet, a benediction of little dishes, flat bread we’ve slapped like wet dishtowels at daybreak, our hands are oracles, what we have baked it in our stone oven, warm flat pita and see we have crushed the grapes too, the trellised grapes, we have four acres, we have made wine from our vineyard, and also harvested the apples, the small red and green apples, sweet and sour we will give you bagfuls, we have cut the wood for you already, the valley oak, good sturdy pine and thick manzanita. There will be gentle broths and sweet honey, so many many spices, cumin and fresh nutmeg, crushed red pepper and we have mushrooms again see we have found them like bright angels, a congregation of monks under the madrones and toyon bushes, an array of chanterelles and porcinis,we have risen with the white tailed deer in the morning, we did it last winter, when the rich humus was spongy, when you were slumbering. The land is generous, this land called California, blackberries too and rose hips and wild mint and laurel, and roots of ginger, what we can use always in our cooking, for we have settled…..And we yes sometimes feed on wild dove and field rabbit, and make a tea of stripped green nettle. We will give you attention, we will give you affection and sustenance for the journey, for we are the lucky ones they tell you, we are grateful for this long living, this America, you may borrow our tongue of gratitude anytime as we pray to our begotten god of sunlight for forgiveness of our enemies, we say prayers on our knees on the black soil, in our bed with our arms around each other, at dawn and dusk, we gaze outward always thanking the fresh air of this country, this blessed earth, we are so fortunate, come to our banquet, Nicyae says, with her smile and his, everlasting.
