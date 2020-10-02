My intent in this article is to provide some relevant information for taxpayers regarding school bonds in California.

A lot of California residents do not realize how much debt they have placed and continue to place on themselves and future generations by voting for school bonds. These bond measures are typically promoted as being to fund construction of new or modernized school facilities. One of the arguments frequently used in promoting passage of a new school bond states it is, "For the kiddies."

In recent years, approximately 80% of over 1,000 local school bond measures have been approved. These bond measures have added over $100 billion in bonded debts which are then reflected on property taxes.

In addition, statewide ballot measures have added approximately another $40 billion (most of this has been spent).

School bonds are typically funded over a 40-year period, they are like a mortgage on your property. Current and future generations of California property owners have essentially been committed to paying for all of this bonded debt. Any future new local or state school bonds proposed and approved "For the kiddies" will also add to the debts of property owners.