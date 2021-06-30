Forever chemicals in all samples at Clover Flat Landfill

St. Helena depends on groundwater for about one-third of its water and surface water for another third. If ground and surface water in the valley become contaminated with PFAS, it would become an incredibly expensive proposition for St. Helena. Regulation of PFAS is proposed for the near future, and there is an ever-increasing amount of litigation regarding PFAS country-wide. Napa County will be faced with the need to treat and test its drinking water for PFAS, and/or face potential fines and lawsuits. Typical costs for treating PFAS can run to millions of dollars. Wineries and vineyards which rely on ground and surface water in the valley will probably also have to take on the burden of treating and testing their water, and possibly their wine, as PFAS are taken up through roots of grapevines. Even if not required, public response to PFAS might force wineries to invest significantly in the removal of PFAS, and regulatory agencies might require PFAS disclosures on labels and in facilities.