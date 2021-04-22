Former Napa Valley Unified board member supports River School

While I am not a physician, as a professional, and particularly in my service as a school board member, I always have tried to subscribe to the underpinnings of the Hippocratic Oath: “Do No Harm.” I am very concerned that the recommended action will, in fact, do grievous harm to hundreds of families and their students, and I urge the board to consider all possible avenues to avoid this extreme action.

As a former board member, I know very well the imperative for NVUSD to be financially solvent and retain the necessary reserves. I would hope that the new funds that are to be received by NVUSD may allow some repurposing of other funds to avoid the closure of any school this year so that the evaluation of other possible options may be studied in a more deliberate fashion. If there is truly no way to avoid the closing of the Harvest site to save more than $2 million per year, I ask the board to at least retain the River School program, while also supporting the Dual Language Immersion (“DLI”) program that I observed as a board member in its beginning days at “Westwood”.