Former Napa Valley Unified board member supports River School

To the NVUSD board: I am very proud to have served on the district’s Board of Trustees from 1992 to 1996. During my term, the district accomplished a number of important initiatives: hiring Dr. David Brown as school superintendent; passage of the first successful school bond in many years; the beginning of the American Canyon Middle School; the planning for and the opening of New Tech High School (I was pleased to serve as the board’s liaison to that effort); and the opening of the River School as NVUSD’s first charter school.
The decision to open the River School was the result of a lengthy process that thoroughly analyzed the benefits and disadvantages of forming a new middle school with a fundamentally different approach to education and doing so within the structure of a charter school. As a result of that process, River School was ultimately offered a home at the newly opened Harvest Middle School at the old Ridgeview site.
While a shared campus with another middle school program was not the optimum option for either school, River School flourished and grew as its program was refined and became a desirable alternative for many families. I was overjoyed to hear that the district ultimately agreed after 20-plus years that the River School needed its own site and refurbished the Salvador school as its new home. It’s shocking to see that just a short time after occupying that new home, it appears that the River School may not only lose its new home, but will be eliminated in its entirety.
While I am not a physician, as a professional, and particularly in my service as a school board member, I always have tried to subscribe to the underpinnings of the Hippocratic Oath: “Do No Harm.” I am very concerned that the recommended action will, in fact, do grievous harm to hundreds of families and their students, and I urge the board to consider all possible avenues to avoid this extreme action.
As a former board member, I know very well the imperative for NVUSD to be financially solvent and retain the necessary reserves. I would hope that the new funds that are to be received by NVUSD may allow some repurposing of other funds to avoid the closure of any school this year so that the evaluation of other possible options may be studied in a more deliberate fashion. If there is truly no way to avoid the closing of the Harvest site to save more than $2 million per year, I ask the board to at least retain the River School program, while also supporting the Dual Language Immersion (“DLI”) program that I observed as a board member in its beginning days at “Westwood”.
The DLI program is currently a small program and may or may not be able to be expanded. I urge the board, if it must close Harvest, to combine the DLI program and River School at the new River site on a trial basis while the viability of the DLI program can be determined, and the district can investigate whether that site might not be able to be further expanded to accommodate both programs, or another option to retain both programs might arise once more information is known. Moreover, the district’s good faith in supporting both programs could be a persuasive factor in generating community support for the approval of a bond measure that could be utilized to backstop the short fall in funds due to the district’s lower enrollment.
Please, as elected board members, take this opportunity to adopt creative and bold solutions to a problem that has the potential for much harm, while also addressing the District’s immediate financial needs.
Chuck Meibeyer
St. Helena