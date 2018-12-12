With the Nov. 6, 2018 election results certified, I would like to wish Jeff Dodd all the best in his new role as Napa Valley College Trustee for Area 2. During the election, I appreciated that he stated that as a trustee he would focus on student success and assured that stakeholders affected by college decisions will have an opportunity to provide meaningful input. As a community, we should support him as he follows through with those promises.
I would like to acknowledge and thank my numerous campaign volunteers for their dedication and hard work. I felt honored to have such loyal supporters. Together, we ran an honest, substantive, and positive campaign, staying focused on qualifications, accomplishments, and ideas.
I appreciated the opportunity to speak with hundreds of welcoming constituents in the past several months, discussing important issues facing the college. I found them truly interested in the need for transparent and sound governance of the college. They thanked me for the opportunity to speak directly with their elected representative and learn about the significant policy changes made in the last four years, including ones that brought oversight over college investments, videotaping of monthly board meetings, and required minutes of committee meetings— all measures I championed.
The election campaign also made voters aware that the board still needs to pursue several commonsense policy changes, including a review of legal services and oversight of contract legal review, an effective whistleblower protection policy that affords employees all their legal rights, multi-year planning and budgeting for facility maintenance, and campus master planning that is directly tied to the educational needs of students.
With Napa Valley College’s state funding now tied to local property taxes (instead of enrollment), the college’s budget will grow next year and should continue to grow annually. This requires a shift in priorities away from efforts to increase enrollment and raise revenue toward a focus on student success and improving student outcomes. The sooner college leadership makes that shift, the better for all of us.
Lastly, I want to congratulate Beth Goff, the newly elected trustee representing American Canyon. From my experience working with her, I am certain she will represent not only her area but all of us in Napa County extremely well. She will play an important role on the board, both as an educator and as a person who will be prepared on day-one to express her best judgment on the critical issues facing the board. I feel better knowing that she will be at the table.
As a community member, I look forward to staying engaged with important issues related to the college. I hope others will do the same.
Amy Martenson
Former Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 2