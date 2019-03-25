A small paragraph on page three of a recent Napa Valley Register (Saturday, March 16) caught my eye and made me shudder in disbelief.
The entire quote reads; "The United States will revoke or deny visas to International Criminal Court (ICC) personnel seeking to investigate alleged war crimes and other abuses committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan or elsewhere, and may do the same with those who seek action against Israel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday."
Recently on "Democracy Now," Amy Goodman's guest speaker was Jamil Dakwar, director of The Human Rights Program at the ACLU and the following is excerpted from his interview.
This unprecedented policy is the first time that the U.S. government is targeting foreign judges and prosecutors and the ICC is one of the most respected international judicial bodies in the world.
He said that this is the act of a country that is similar to an authoritarian regime and in crushing dissent, you're going after those who disagree with you by trying to punish and intimidate those who are trying to hold you accountable.
The legal basis of this policy has to be addressed by Congress's Foreign Relations Committee and a Freedom of Information Act claim is being pursued.
Thankfully, we still have a free press that can inform and encourage independent thinking and a free country where we use our right to vote and participate in vigils such as the bi-monthly Vigil for Peace that will take on Sunday, March 31, from 2-4 p.m. on the corners of Third and Soscol.
We few (about six regulars and getting grayer over the years) are not letting our age get the better of our enthusiasm to keep reminding people that violence in any form is not the answer.
All are welcome to join us, even for a short time.
Teresa Cahill
Napa