I am amazed at the two ladies of Yountville. It appears the are against honest free speech with obvious bias ("Boycott Fox News advertisers," July 25).
The Fox News Channel is the only channel that attempts to provide some honesty, backed-up truth and facts. The ladies make me wonder what their vision of lawful authority is. They should listen to the likes of CNN and MSNBC and compare which is more likely to report the news honestly.
These two channels are the most dishonest, stretch the truth, use vague reporting of invisible sources, whispers, downright lies and hatred of of an administration attempting to do the right thing. President Trump is a tell-it-like-it-is guy and has fulfilled the promises he has made to date. If they would take the time and be honest with themselves I believe there might be some good among his efforts.
My wife and I have chosen FNC as our primary source of honest news reporting among a few others with an occasional look at the latest vitriol offered by CNN and MSNBC. We actually strive to look at all things with as little bias possible, sometimes difficult.
Warren Brooks
Napa