I would like to he comment on the opinion piece by Warren Brooks on Aug.1, “Fox is the Only Honest News Outlet.”
Over the years I have sadly watched too many friends and relatives slide over to Fox News for all their national/international news. Many have said what Mr. Brooks stated - “The Fox News Channel is the only channel that attempts to provide some honesty, backed-up truth and facts.”
But that is patently false. Unfortunately I suspect Mr. Brooks mostly listens to Fox, and as studies have corroborated, so do the vast majority of Fox viewers. They simply aren’t interested in other points of view.
If one does some research you will find that Fox viewers generally know less about current events, geography, history, science and personal finance than other viewers who watch multiple networks.
What Fox News does offer them is a biased ideology that resonates with their world view. In Chris Mooney’s book "The Republican Brain: The Science of Why They Deny Science and Reality," he states that “Authoritarian people have a stronger emotional need for an outlet like Fox, where they can find affirmation and escape factual challenges to their beliefs."
Fox as a voice for conservatives claims to be a victim of big government, the deep state, liberal bias, coastal elites and the MSM - mainstream media. Unfortunately many Fox News viewers readily identify with that victimization and willingly accept its tailored propaganda as fact.
Fox News is purposely conservative in its approach to news coverage. Its founder, Roger Ailes, had a background steeped in political PR. He worked on the Nixon and Reagan campaigns, both Bush campaigns (father and son) and became the head of the Republican National Committee in 1989. His duty was to elect Republicans.
His life was not devoted to fair and balanced anything, it was about electing Republicans any way he could. That’s what he did for 40 years and Fox News was his primary tool after 1996. About 94 percent of Fox News viewers identify themselves as Republicans or Republican leaning. Fox News has pretended to be a legitimate news operation when they have always been a tool of the Republican Party, made by Republicans for conservative viewers.
Both Fox News and President Trump have worked very hard to destroy Americans' faith and trust in the traditional news media (whether printed or televised). Confuse and divide is their modus operandi and it has been successful.
No one screams louder than Trump, Fox and Republicans about “fake news.” Sadly the real news outlets have been slandered and unfairly tarnished by these accusations. The MSM adheres to higher standards and when stories show faulty bias or inaccuracies, they almost always make public corrections, and depending how egregious, journalists are reprimanded or fired.
Fox almost never apologizes or fires anyone for biased and inaccurate stories.
Interestingly in study after study, CNN has proven to be a much more accurate and trusted news source than Fox News.
Never has any “news” outlet been so dedicated to a single party and in particular this current president. The sheer number of Fox contributors and employees who have been inducted into the Trump administration should give even conservatives concern about this incestuous political relationship.
There are only two major news outlets that readily promote Donald Trump - Fox News and RT (Russia Today). That should tell you a great deal.
The primary function of Fox News is to shape American politics and provide unequivocal support for this President. That is not the business of a legitimate news provider.
Ron Rogers
Napa