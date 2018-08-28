Kudos to Ron Rogers' recent editorial “Fox News is neither fair nor balanced” (Aug. 22).
Fox news does not provide fact-based journalism like the major TV networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN do, along with the New York Times, Washington Post and major city newspapers. Mr. Rogers correctly stated the real intent of Fox News when Roger Ailes created it was solely to elect and retain Republicans in office regardless of the lies or inaccurate alternative facts their media personalities such as Sean Hannity spout.
Legitimate news organizations investigate, verify facts and retract and correct, and Fox does not. A free press based on investigating the facts is the hallmark of a free democracy, yet it appears Donald Trump does not understand this that the press is not the enemy of the people.
There was an excellent article recently by E.J. Dionne in the Washington Post titled “The march to autocracy can be step by step.” Those who do not understand and remember history are doomed to repeat it.
Trump’s actions by demanding loyalty over adherence to the law is frightening as well as his firing of public servants who dare to disagree with him. Fascism has always started with actions such as this.
I am sickened by the events of last week with Michael Cohen pleading guilty then Paul Manafort being found guilty and Trump still lying and denying everything even though Cohen had him on tape with the payoff instructions.
Why are Republican men and women especially, giving Donald Trump a pass on infidelity with a porn star and Playboy bunny when his wife just gave birth? Would you like your husband to do the same, and would you give him a hall pass?
Republicans were quick to call for impeachment of Bill Clinton and indictment of John Edwards for similar infidelity transgressions, now their silence on Trump is deafening.
No president should be above the law, allowed to pardon him/herself, and any co-conspirator who helped elect him or her. He is supposed to be the top enforcer of this country’s laws.
His campaign slogan was “Drain the Swamp,” yet his cronies Manafort, Cohen, Flynn, Papadopoulos, Van der Zwaan and 13 Russians have been proven corrupt and he needs to drain his own swamp first.
I am outraged he is trying to push Bret Kavanaugh into the Supreme Court to advance his agenda to protect himself and revoke important decisions such as Roe v. Wade.
I implore young people to get involved and vote in every midterm and regular election. Your future is at stake. A non-vote is a vote for Republicans to continue this un-American behavior.
All Republicans and Democrats need to remember what really made this country great and that is our constitution, our three separate but equal branches of government and the Fourth Estate, a free, fact-based press, not an solely right wing agenda based press such as Fox News.
Debra Phairas