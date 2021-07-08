Free Julian Assange

I am writing this letter on the 50th birthday of Julian Assange, his third in Belmarsh Prison, a maximum security prison in the UK, despite no pending UK charges, because the U.S. tried to extradite him here and was denied, but they still have the right to appeal.

Julian Assange is an accredited and multiple award winning journalist whose work has been published in every major U.S. outlet. He exposed the US torture program under Bush, U.S. soldiers killing civilians and journalists in Iraq, files on Scientology, emails that show Citigroup picked the majority of Barack Obama's cabinet and yes, the rigging of the 2016 Democrat primary.

Aside from one hacking charge, which is likely fabricated, the remaining charges amount to things that every journalist does, including asking sources for information and making sure a source is safe.

Many powerful people want him dead for exposing their crimes -- crimes which none of them have yet been held accountable for. Some officials have been featured in video clips calling for him to be assassinated. A journalist. That's how important he is.

And his prosecution is an assault on the First Amendment, and it is a disgrace that no major national outlets will speak out against his persecution, or even mention that the key witness against him may have fabricated the charge.