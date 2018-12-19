I have been commuting to work on Silverado Trail for over 34 years. When I started, the Trail was just a two-lane road going through one of the most beautiful agricultural areas in the world. It has now turned into one of the fastest and dangerous "freeways" in the Napa Valley.
The other morning, I was on my way to work and I actually saw not one - but two - law enforcement vehicles on the Trail. I was thinking that miracles do happen in that I have not seen any law enforcement vehicles patrolling the Trail in many, many months.
Because there is hardly ever any law enforcement on the Trail, the Trail has now become one of the most dangerous roads in Napa County. People are driving anywhere from 65 to 80 mph, passing on double yellow lines, tailgating, and basically breaking every traffic law in the book. The Trail - which is still a two-lane road - is now a dangerous "freeway."
Yes - It was a miracle to actually see two law enforcement vehicles on the Trail the other morning - But the greatest miracle of all will be if I can finish my career and my commute without being killed on Silverado Trail.
Elizabeth M. Rogers
Napa