From a very proud grandma: You have seen and read of the accomplished efforts of Jared Kenney in throwing the discus at the recent track and field meet in Australia.
I have watched him through all his meets and could tell he would do well.
To be chosen to compete in the USA International track and field competition, to carry the U.S. flag, place second out of all the entrants, made me wish I was there.
I understand for many years there has been a record of 164 to beat at Napa High School. At one of his meets, he scored 159.1. Now it will be another student to beat him.
Ann Molinari
Napa