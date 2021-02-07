From partisanship to tribalism

Frustratingly only two weeks after a change in leadership severe divisions in the country continue to escalate. 80-plus million are energized and see hope for recovering the ethos of our constitution — respecting the rights of life, liberty and equality — while many millions continue to deny the election results. No middle ground or respect for the ideas of others seems possible in Washington, state houses or even neighborhoods. It appears we are all required to choose — Trump or not, Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative.

Partisanship in the extreme fails to enable blending of ideas and differing viewpoints and compromise, which in the past has led to sound policy. This despite current multiple national crises of a pandemic, climate concerns, a faltering economy and growing inequality.

Over the past four years, fueled by polarized media, elected (and many appointed) officials have become far more loyal to their party than to the people, directly ignoring their constitutional oath. While many are not alarmed and see this as cyclical, we all should be concerned by loyalty at all costs (tribalism) to party amidst overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing and the ultimate harm it has caused the country and lawmakers are being forced to choose between betraying their conscience or betraying their party.