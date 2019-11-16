We have sort of a tradition in the newsroom around this time of year.
Our City Editor Kevin Courtney reaches under his desk and pulls out a huge stack of front pages that he has carefully stashed away throughout the year.
He hauls them to the conference table in my office, where he and I and Online Editor Samie Hartley go through every page, day by day, talking about the big stories and themes that dominated the year.
We’re sorting through stories that will eventually make up our annual Top 10 list, along with other smaller year-end reviews and follow-ups. I am also reminding myself of our work through the year so I can prepare entries for the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association contest.
It’s a marvelously tactile experience. I don’t actually interact with the print edition all that much anymore. I get the paper delivered to my house (and yes, I pay the same rate as you subscribers do), but my wife is the one who reads it most of the time.
It used to be that avoiding the news was pretty easy. You just didn’t pick up a newspaper.
Most of my experience with the Register these days is digital. Even when I am producing and editing pages that will eventually make it into print, I am working on electronic devices – the pages are produced and edited on PDFs that are transmitted back and forth between our design center, our newsroom, and the printing press over in Sonoma County.
So carefully unfolding the front pages, examining them, passing them around the table, and discussing the stories is a throwback to an earlier era, when that’s the only way anyone experienced our news. It feels delightful to get ink on my fingers and smell the paper and ink up close.
It’s a reminder of a day when a newspaper was as much an industrial operation as an intellectual one. In our old office on Second Street, our press room had one of those signs you see at job sites proudly proclaiming the number of days that had passed without an on-the-job injury. Every time I would give a tour to a school group, it was always that sign that drew the greatest reaction from the kids.
“You mean you can get hurt at a newspaper,” someone would say, with a mixture of fear and admiration.
Indeed you could, with the great whirring, clanking and roaring machines that went into making the daily paper, and with the caustic chemicals needed to produce photos and printing plates.
These days, the biggest danger we face in our digitally oriented office is, say, sore wrists from typing, or being burned by spilled hot coffee.
All newsrooms have traditions for sending off valued employees who leave or retire.
But going through those printed papers every year also reminds me of how much has not changed. Even in the digital world, we still cover the local issues that matter to you, and make a difference here but are hardly noticed outside the boundaries of Napa County – construction of roundabouts or a new city hall, approval of a new winery, the results of the annual Big Game between rival high schools.
We still help build a sense of community by telling the stories that tell you something about the place you live – like the little kid who invented a new kind of shoe or the championship runner who finally achieved his U.S. citizenship – or just give you something to talk about at work, like the unexpected appearance of a bear in downtown Napa. Who else would bother to explain to you how and why that happened? But that’s our job.
No matter the medium, digital or on paper, the fundamentals of what we do haven’t changed that much over the years. And as romantic and nostalgic as the old paper format is, the new digital world offers us a wide range of new ways to bring you stories, including more space for traditional elements such as photos and the written word, but also new technologies such as video and audio.
George W. Bush used to tell an interesting story in his stump speeches as he was running for president in 2000.
If you want a good example, go have a look at our They Served With Honor series from over the summer. All the stories appeared in print, and they looked great, but the online versions featured more photos, a video clip of each veteran, audio clips from interviews with them, and in at least one case, a longer version of the story than we could fit in print.
So it is with hope rather than sorrow that I return Kevin’s pile of front pages to his desk every year, wash the ink off my fingers and return to my keyboard and to our journey into the future of the news business.