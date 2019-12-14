I want to congratulate Kairi Fleming on her excellent letter in the Dec. 10 edition of the Register (“Our terrible habits and how to end them”).
Kairi seems to have a better grasp of our global environmental crises than most adults, crippled as we are by mindless, self-serving ideologies and subservience to the almighty dollar, which are fueling our rush to extinction — I call it suicide.
Did you know that every time you buy a plastic bottle of water or anything else that is single-use plastic you are affecting the environment i…
Kairi highlights our one-time, thoughtless use of trillions of plastic containers, far more costly to produce than their usually non-nutritious contents, then discarded into our environment where they remain without decay and have a lethal effect on wild species that are essential to the very ecosystems that are the foundation of human economics — and survival.
And, of course, these containers are made from a non-renewable resource, petroleum, whose supply in nature has already peaked out.
I here endorse the brilliant letter (“Seven truths pro-lifers don't recognize”) by Celinda Lee Dahlgren in your Wednesday, April 17 issue.
You have free articles remaining.
We're now beyond the point when we can ignore the warnings of our children, so many of whom have been studying the greedy destruction of our life support systems, and who have a vested interest in the long-term health of the planet they will inherit.
Let’s hope it's not too late to listen to Kairi and her third grade class, and to the teachers who lead them.
Don Richardson
Napa
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.