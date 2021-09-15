Fulfilling the dream

When I read Steven Rodriguez’s letter attacking the pro-life law recently enacted in Texas ("Some kind of justice," Sept. 9), I was struck by the phrase “a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.” What constitution, I asked myself, was the learned Mr. Rodriguez alluding to?

Like many people, I’d read the U.S. Constitution — and couldn’t remember seeing the word “abortion” employed in that august document.

Just to be sure, I accessed my searchable copy on Amazon Kindle and sought occurrences of the word “abortion.” Result: zero. I also searched for “woman’s right.” Result: zero. I searched for a lot of other words and phrases, too. “Planned Parenthood.” “Infanticide.” “Sacred baby-killing ritual.” “Offering to Moloch.” The result was always the same. Zero.

So I’d been correct. The U.S. Constitution contains no mention of any right to abortion. I concluded that Rodriguez was probably referring to a “right” established by judicial fiat — maybe in Roe v. Wade (1973), almost two centuries after the U.S. Constitution became the highest law in the land.