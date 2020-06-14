Further dividing our great nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In times of crisis people say, and do things out of fear.

Sometimes they are right, sometimes they are wrong, and sometimes they are outlandish.

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced all of the above, plus some, and has put even a greater divide between conservatives and liberals. Politicians are using it to further divide our great nation.

When the president stopped incoming flights from China, he was a racist. A few weeks later when World Health Organization referred to it as a pandemic, he was criticized for not stopping the flights sooner.

There are enough faults for conservatives, and liberals to share. However, when you become the leader of a church, a company, or a government, you start working with the cards you are dealt, and build from there as to whatever maybe needed.

There isn't any doubt pharmaceutical companies are working as fast as they can to develop a vaccine to combat the virus. However, I do have some doubt as to whether we are using what is presently available? I watched a documentary about hydroxychloroquine on One American News, and it showed a lot of positive results. It may not be the perfect drug, but it seems to be ahead of anything else we have at present. It has been approved, and on the market since 1956.