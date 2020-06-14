Further dividing our great nation

In times of crisis people say, and do things out of fear.
Sometimes they are right, sometimes they are wrong, and sometimes they are outlandish.
The COVID-19 pandemic has produced all of the above, plus some, and has put even a greater divide between conservatives and liberals. Politicians are using it to further divide our great nation.
When the president stopped incoming flights from China, he was a racist. A few weeks later when World Health Organization referred to it as a pandemic, he was criticized for not stopping the flights sooner.
There are enough faults for conservatives, and liberals to share. However, when you become the leader of a church, a company, or a government, you start working with the cards you are dealt, and build from there as to whatever maybe needed.
There isn't any doubt pharmaceutical companies are working as fast as they can to develop a vaccine to combat the virus. However, I do have some doubt as to whether we are using what is presently available? I watched a documentary about hydroxychloroquine on One American News, and it showed a lot of positive results. It may not be the perfect drug, but it seems to be ahead of anything else we have at present. It has been approved, and on the market since 1956.
I have a nephew who has been taking it for 10 years, and hasn't had any of the side effects it now causes. But all of a sudden, you aren't supposed to take it unless you are hospitalized under supervision, and then there isn't any positive results, and may even be harmful.
I am inclined to believe if President Trump was opposed to taking it, the liberals would be for taking it. After talking with some Trump haters, and since he owns stock in the French company that manufactures the medicine, I think they would rather see people die than think the president would make some money from its stocks.
After seeing the documentary, I have told my children if I am in the hospital with COVID-19 and unable to make decisions, for them to give permission to juice me up with hydroxychloroquine.
At my age if it works, they can study why it was successful? If it doesn't work, they can study why it was a failure, and I will have furthered medical science? If it works as it has with many, maybe it will encourage others to access it until a more perfect antidote is developed.
David Turner
Napa
