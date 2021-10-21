Fuzzy logic and false analogies

I am writing in response to Shellie Rice’s letter published in the Oct. 14 edition ("You believe in freedom or not"). Ms. Rice argues that a woman’s right to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy, and an individual’s right to choose whether to get vaccinated or to wear a mask are equivalent. She states, “One either believes in medical freedom and bodily autonomy or not. It’s that simple.”

On the surface, this seems like a plausible argument, but although all three decisions involve choice and one’s body (and by implication, one’s health), the decision to continue or end a pregnancy is far different than the decision to get vaccinated and the decision to wear a mask in at least two significant ways.

First of all, choice about pregnancy is exquisitely personal and has no direct health consequences for the community. Vaccination and masking in the midst of a pandemic, on the other hand, have significant consequences for the health of the community and especially for those who cannot be vaccinated. It is the difference between a public health issue and a personal health issue.