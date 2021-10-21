Fuzzy logic and false analogies

I am writing in response to Shellie Rice’s letter published in the Oct. 14 edition ("You believe in freedom or not"). Ms. Rice argues that a woman’s right to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy, and an individual’s right to choose whether to get vaccinated or to wear a mask are equivalent. She states, “One either believes in medical freedom and bodily autonomy or not. It’s that simple.”
On the surface, this seems like a plausible argument, but although all three decisions involve choice and one’s body (and by implication, one’s health), the decision to continue or end a pregnancy is far different than the decision to get vaccinated and the decision to wear a mask in at least two significant ways.
First of all, choice about pregnancy is exquisitely personal and has no direct health consequences for the community. Vaccination and masking in the midst of a pandemic, on the other hand, have significant consequences for the health of the community and especially for those who cannot be vaccinated. It is the difference between a public health issue and a personal health issue.
If Ms. Rice does not want to have her gall bladder removed or have bypass surgery recommended by her physician, I fully support her right to free choice in these personal health decisions. A decision to not get vaccinated or to not wear a mask is endangering other peoples’ lives and it is completely reasonable for the government or the state to require these actions to protect its citizens. We have a number of examples of this in our history with polio, whooping cough, measles and mumps vaccinations being required to attend public schools.
The second key difference between these decisions is one of degree. The decision to continue a pregnancy is one of the most significant choices in a woman’s life. Having recently become a grandfather for the first time, I have been deeply reminded of how much pregnancy and childbirth demand of a woman. And, needless to say, parenthood is a long-term emotional and financial commitment. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are minor inconveniences. It really isn’t that simple: they are not at all equivalent.
I am not a frequent letter to the editor writer, but I felt compelled to respond to this type of fuzzy logic and false analogy which seem to be increasingly common in today’s highly charged rhetoric. My personal belief is that those who, in the face of tens of millions of people around the world having been vaccinated with little adverse effects, continue to hold out and speak out against vaccination are allowing their own fears, their “my body is my temple” attitude and at times, their political views take precedence over the greater good of the community at large.
Support vaccine mandates. Get vaccinated. Save lives. It’s not about you, it is about others.
Daniel Baron
Napa