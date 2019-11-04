Verizon expects to install 32 cellular antenna towers in the city of Napa. Are they safe?
In 2002, Santini et al found that the closer people lived to cell towers the more they reported symptoms including fatigue, poor sleep, headaches, depression, difficulty concentrating, memory loss, irritability, and nausea. He determined that no one should live closer than 300 meters (984 feet) from a cell tower.
Since 2007, five more cell antenna tower studies have confirmed these effects, in addition to behavioral problems in children and adolescents, at levels 1,000 to 10,000 lower than Federal Communications Commission limits.
The proposed towers, which initially would provide 4G service, would later be converted to 5G. The city’s contracted engineer said the towers would have a range of 500 feet. To make 5G work, these towers will have to be very close to each other.
These first 32 towers are a pilot project. The final rollout of 5G would require many more towers to provide adequate coverage. Because all additional providers (Sprint, T-Mobile, etc.) must be given equal opportunity, the Verizon number could be doubled or tripled to give each carrier equal coverage.
Sixteen of this pilot rollout are in residential and mixed-use neighborhoods — some close to schools.
The Napa City Council will be voting Tuesday, Nov. 5 on whether of not to approve these sites. If you are concerned about living next to one -- or a future, yet to be decided site --please write the council members and the mayor to voice your concerns. Please also make your voice heard by attending the 6:30 p.m. meeting.
Nancy McCoy-Blotzke
Napa